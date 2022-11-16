As well know by now, Juventus have been tracking Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for quite some time.

Since joining Lazio in 2015, the Serbian has been growing from strength to strength, establishing himself as arguably the best midfielder in Serie A.

But despite his exploits, Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito has been able to hold him tight, slapping an astronomical asking price on his back to ward off the suitors.

But with the player’s contract expiring in 2024, the patron will eventually have to compromise, or at least this is what the Bianconeri are hoping for.

According to Leggo via JuventusNews24, Juventus will launch a large bid for Milinkovic-Savic. The offer could well reach 60 million euros.

However, Lotito has recently stated that the Old Lady will have to come forward with 100 millions in order to persuade him to sell his most prized asset.

This season, the Serbia international has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 14 Serie A appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

With just over 18 months remaining on the player’s contract, Lotito is surely sweating over the matter, especially with recent attempts to extend the deal going nowhere.

Perhaps the patron still has margin to manoeuvre between now and the end of the season, but he’ll need to lower his demands by next summer. Elsewise, he risks losing his biggest star for free in 2024.