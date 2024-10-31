Juventus are keen to sign a new striker in January, and they have reportedly identified Lorenzo Lucca as one of their main transfer targets.

The Bianconeri parted ways with Moise Kean last summer, selling the Italy international to Fiorentina. Meanwhile, Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action since the start of the season, and could remain unavailable until January.

Therefore, Thiago Motta has been forced to solely rely on Dusan Vlahovic in the centre-forward role. The Serbian has thus far started each of the club’s 13 fixtures between the Serie A and the Champions League, and the extra load is arguably taking its toll on his displays, as suggested by last night’s disappointing outing against Parma.

Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and company will be desperate to sign a new striker as soon as possible. The Bianconeri are already studying their options ahead of the upcoming January transfer session.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the management is keeping close tabs on Lucca who’s been showing signs of improvement at Udinese. The 24-year-old has thus far scored four goals in 10 Serie A appearances, as well as a couple of strikes in his two Coppa Italia outings.

The gigantic striker’s exploits in front of goal haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has recently earned his senior debut with the Italian national team. Luciano Spalletti gave him his maiden bow in front of his Friulian fans during the Azzurri’s most recent clash against Israel earlier this month.

Moreover, Juventus will have the opportunity to monitor Lucca on Saturday when they clash heads with Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium. The source then expects the Bianconeri management to accelerate its attempts to sign the Italy international in the next few weeks when the January transfer session draws closer.

The report insists that signing a new attacker is the club’s absolute priority in the winter.