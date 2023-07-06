Juventus to learn their UEFA punishment within ten days

Juventus has successfully resolved its issues with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), eliminating the risk of being deducted league points. This positive development provides a solid foundation for the club as they prepare for the upcoming season.

However, the club’s dealings with UEFA have yet to be concluded, as the European governing body continues its investigation. Speculation has emerged suggesting that Juventus may face a ban from participating in all European competitions, which would mean they would not be able to compete in the Conference League in the upcoming campaign.

The club has been eagerly awaiting UEFA’s verdict, which is expected to be delivered in the next ten days, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb. The outcome of this decision will significantly impact Juventus’ future plans and financial decisions. Therefore, the club would be relieved to hear that a verdict will be reached soon, enabling them to plan accordingly.

Juve FC Says

One wonders why it is taking UEFA so long to make a decision regarding their investigation after completing it.

The governing body should know we expect that to make a proper plan for the next campaign.

While we wait, we probably would be better off not playing in Europe as that will ensure our players rest every week and they can be fresh to play in domestic competitive matches, improving our chances of winning at least one trophy.