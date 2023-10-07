Hans Nicolussi Caviglia’s situation at Juventus has raised eyebrows among fans, as many expected him to be sent out on loan at the end of the previous season. The midfielder had spent the previous season on loan at Salernitana, and considering Juventus had a surplus of midfielders in the summer, it seemed likely that he would be loaned out once again.

However, circumstances changed as Juventus lost Enzo Barrenechea and Nicolo Rovella, leading the club to retain the young midfielder in an effort to strengthen their midfield options.

Despite his dreams of receiving playing time, the 23-year-old has not had any opportunities to feature for the club in the current campaign. Juventus is reportedly dissatisfied with his lack of playing time, and a report on Calciomercato suggests that the club is planning to send him out on loan in the January transfer window.

Juventus aims to provide Caviglia with the opportunity to gain valuable minutes and experience during the second half of the season, and they are open to facilitating a temporary transfer to help him achieve that goal.

Juve FC Says

Caviglia needs game time otherwise, he will not reach his potential as one of the finest players groomed at our youth sides.

We have developed a reputation for being one of the top clubs in Europe for talent development, but we must help them finish their development cycle.