Juventus to make a decision on Monday regarding Pirlo’s future

Andrea Pirlo’s intentions are loud and clear. The coach wants to remain at the helm of Juventus for at least another season, and he still believes in his own capabilities.

However, the decision doesn’t lie in his hands, and Tuttosport (via Football Italia) believes that the final decision will be made on Monday, after the conclusion of the season.

After the harsh defeat at the hands of Milan ten days ago, the manager was perceived to be a dead man walking.

Nonetheless, a win over Sassuolo last week, followed by a dramatic victory over the newly-crowned champions Inter, and finally a Coppa Italia triumph at the expense of Atalanta on Wednesday, Pirlo’s hopes have been reignited.

But despite the recently-found positivity, the Maestro’s future at the club could probably depend on the outcome of the final Serie A matchday, which is due to be played on Sunday.

Whilst the management has always contemplated the idea of confirming the young tactician for another season, failing to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League would prove to be a huge disappointment, one that could probably cost him his job.

On the other hand, if the Bianconeri somehow manage to finish the season within the Top four spots, then Pirlo’s chances of staying at the club would receive a major boost.

Juventus need to beat Bologna on Matchday 38, and hope that either Napoli fail to beat Hellas Verona, or Milan drop points against Atalanta – with the latter sounding to be a more probable outcome.