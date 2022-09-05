Juventus wanted to sign Roberto Firmino in the last transfer window as they targeted a move for an experienced striker.

However, the Brazilian remained at Liverpool, and they settled for Arkadiusz Milik.

The Poland striker has not done badly in Turin so far, but that will not stop the Bianconeri from continuing to show interest in the Liverpool man.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have maintained their interest in him and will look to still add him to their squad.

The report says they will return for his signature in the January transfer window.

At that time, they hope Liverpool will sell him to them for a good fee.

Juve FC Says

Firmino is a fine attacker and he has won every club trophy around.

A player that has achieved that much success would be a significant presence in our dressing room if he joins us.

However, he remains valuable to the Reds and it will be hard for them to allow him to join us mid-season unless he has lost his place on their team and they have a suitable replacement.

For now, our current options must step up and get as many goals as we need to help us.