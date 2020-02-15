Juventus to make €150m bid for Paul Pogba

Juventus could make an offer worth up to €150m for Paul Pogba this summer as they look to bring the midfielder back to Turin.

The Frenchman looks poised to leave Manchester United in the summer with Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly both vying to sign him.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that the Bianconeri could make an offer of worth up to €150m which would inclide one of Adrien Rabiot or Aaron Ramsey in an effort to convince United.

The report also suggests that while club President Andrea Agnelli is looking for younger players for the future of the club, Pogba would also remain a target given his commerical value.

Another enticement would be the new tax law in Italy which would benefit foreign players moving to Serie A, offering an exemption of up to 50% of their salaries.