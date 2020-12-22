Juventus to make loan star move to Turin permanent

Weston McKennie has played his way into the hearts of Juventus and the Bianconeri are now looking to make his loan move permanent, according to reports in Italy.

The American joined the Bianconeri on an initial loan deal that could be made permanent if he meets some sporting requirements for €18.5m, from Schalke 04.

The midfielder has even exceeded expectations at the Allianz Stadium with some eye-catching performances so far.

The sporting requirements that he is supposed to meet before the move is made permanent wasn’t disclosed, but reports in Italy via Football Italia says that the Bianconeri has decided to make the move permanent, regardless.

Juve has the next three years to pay up according to the agreement, but it seems that they have become so excited about him that they will pay off the transfer in one go.

McKennie has emerged as one of Andrea Pirlo’s most trusted players in this campaign.

The American even tested positive for coronavirus, but he also recovered quickly and returned to action for the Bianconeri.

He has already played nine league games and five Champions League matches for them this season.

He is sure to play even more games for the club and he will hope to win some silverware as well.