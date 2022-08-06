Juventus is interested in a move for Ferland Mendy who could ask to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman will struggle to play this season now that Los Blancos has added Antonio Rudiger to their squad.

He believes there would be too much competition for a playing spot and that is making him reconsider his time at the club.

Juve wants a new left-back after becoming frustrated with the performance of Alex Sandro.

They alternated him with Luca Pellegrini in the last campaign, but this would most certainly be the Brazilian’s last season at the club if no one comes to buy him.

The Bianconeri recognise they need a new left-back and Calciomercatoweb reports that they want Mendy.

It says they are keen to make him one of their summer signings and they will offer to loan him with an option to buy.

Juve FC Says

Mendy is one of the finest left-backs in the world now judging by his performance in the Champions League last season.

In the final against Liverpool, he defended very well against Mohamed Salah and limited the Egyptian’s impact.

Juve needs someone as solid as that to man their left-back spot, and it would be interesting to see if we can strike a deal with Madrid for his signature.