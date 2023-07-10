This summer, Juventus could be looking to sign a new left-back who can take the torch from the aging Alex Sandro.

In recent weeks, Fabiano Parisi emerged as one of the main candidates for the role. Young, Italian and talented, the 22-year-old seems to be the perfect match for the club’s current project.

But for one reason or another, the Bianconeri now find themselves lagging behind Fiorentina in the race for the Empoli starlet.

The Viola are currently the prime candidates to secure the signing of the Italy U21 player who made his breakthrough with their Tuscan rivals.

But according to La Nazione via ilBianconero, Juventus haven’t raised the white flag just yet. The source expects the Old Lady to launch one last attempt to overtake Fiorentina.

The fullback has a contract with the Azzurri until 2025. His value remains circa 15 million euros.

The young Italian started his career at Benevento. He then made a switch to Avellino before signing for Empoli in 2020.

After helping the club secure promotion in his first season in Tuscany, he has cemented himself as one of the most promising youngsters in Serie A since 2021.

Juve FC say

As Juventus fans, we surely wouldn’t want to miss out on the services of one of the best young left-backs in Italy.

But as Italian journalist Romeo Agresti explained, the Bianconeri won’t sign a new player for the left flank unless one between Filip Kostic, Samuel Iling-Junior or Andrea Cambiaso leaves the club.