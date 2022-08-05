Morata
Juventus to make one last attempt to sign La Liga man

August 5, 2022 - 8:45 pm

Juventus continues to pursue a move for Alvaro Morata in this transfer window.

The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium, and he became one of the key players at Juve.

However, he has returned to Atletico Madrid, which is looking to earn a good fee from his transfer.

Juve remains keen on adding him to their squad, and a report on Calciomercato states that they will make another attempt to sign him.

It claims they will hold talks with Atleti over the transfer again when both clubs meet in a preseason game.

They hoped they can strike a deal with them this time, but the Bianconeri have alternatives to the Spanish striker.

If they cannot add him to their squad again, they could turn to Atalanta’s Luis Muriel or Barcelona’s Memphis Depay.

Juve FC Says

Morata did a great job for us in his two loan seasons, and we can trust him to continue if he returns to the Allianz Stadium.

The striker has more than enough experience following spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid, and that is probably one thing that is appealing to Max Allegri.

Hopefully, we can bring him back, but it shouldn’t happen at all costs.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn August 5, 2022 at 10:48 pm

    absolute. face palm. mr.offside needs to be the mediocrity left behind, we still have so much of it.

