Even though the club has already signed the versatile Timothy Weah, Juventus may still add another young profile to the right flank.

As we all know, Juan Cuadrado has already ended an eight-year collaboration with the club, leaving a significant hole on the right side of the pitch.

Moreover, Mattia De Sciglio won’t be available before 2024 as he’s still nursing a devastating ACL injury.

So according to La Domenica Sportiva via ilBianconero, Juventus are still in the haunt for Spezia’s Emil Holm.

The Ligurians suffered relegation to Serie B at the end of last season following a dramatic playoff defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona.

Therefore, the Aquilotti will be looking to cut their expenses and collect some cash by selling some of their most prized assets.

The source expects Juventus to launch an opening bid for Holm worth 5 or 6 million euros at some point during this week. However, Spezia will be holding out for an offer in the region of 10 million in addition to bonuses.

Thus, we’ll see if the two clubs would be able to reach a compromise that grants the Swedish wingback passage to Turin.

The 23-year-old joined Spezia in 2021 following a brief Danish spell at SönderjyskE. His current contract with the Ligurian club runs until 2026.

Hard-working, fast and tenacious, Holm is almost a reincarnation of former Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner. He even shares the same determined look and no-nonsense approach with the retired Swiss star.