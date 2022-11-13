As we all know, Juventus are longtime admirers of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian will lead Maurizio Sarri’s midfield when the Eagles land at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.

But Federico Cherubini and company will be hoping to see him wearing the black and white stripes the next time these clubs collide in Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the 28-year-old’s agent Mateja Kezman has been in Turin during the past few days, and the Serbian could be willing to lend the Bianconeri a hand in their pursuit.

The source claims that Juventus aren’t planning to meet the 100 million price tag set by Lazio president Claudio Lotito. Instead, they will bet on the player’s refusal to sign a new contract to snatch his services on a cut price deal next summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has been plying his trade in the Italian capital since 2015, and his current deal expires in 2024.

On another note, ilBianconero explains that Juventus are willing to let Adrien Rabiot leave as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season in order to make room on the wage bill for the Lazio star.

While the Frenchman has been displaying encouraging signs as of late, he remains one of the highest earners at the club.

His current net salary is circa 7 million euros, and he’s reportedly asking for 10 millions in order to pen a new contract.

The source adds that Juve will carefully study their plan to snatch Milinkovic-Savic and will try to understand as soon as possible if Lazio will be willing to accept their bid.