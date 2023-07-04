Juventus to meet Leicester City to discuss a defender’s transfer this week

Juventus’ Giovanni Manna is scheduled to be in London this week with the aim of securing the signature of Timothy Castagne from Leicester City.

Manna, who has been actively involved in the club’s transfer targets, was appointed as the director after Cristiano Giuntoli’s departure from Napoli to join Juventus.

He will work alongside Giuntoli as his deputy and will continue to focus on various transfers, including finalising the signing of Castagne.

Castagne, known for his abilities as a full-back, is seen as the perfect addition to Max Allegri’s team, and Juventus will engage in discussions regarding his potential move during their visit to London this week. Football Italia has reported this development.

Furthermore, Juventus plans to hold talks with West Ham regarding a potential transfer for Denis Zakaria, as the Premier League club has recently expressed interest in the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Castagne is an exciting player to target because of his experience in the game, having been on the books of Atalanta in the past.

This means he has valuable Serie A experience and we only need to give him a little time to get used to how we play.

He also played as a wing-back for La Dea, so he would be comfortable in Allegri’s latest setup with three at the back and two wing-backs.

Hopefully, the English club will not ask for too much money and we can seal the deal as soon as possible.