Juventus to meet player’s agent in potential hint he is leaving

Dejan Kulusevski is one of the players who have struggled to hit top form in this campaign and could leave Juventus next month.

The Swedish winger joined the club last season and had a very fine first campaign in Turin.

However, the return of Max Allegri in this campaign has halted his development, and he is now set to leave the club.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport as reported by Football Italia claims the former Parma man’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, will meet with the Bianconeri next week to discuss his future.

Arsenal wants to sign him, and the Gunners will make an offer for his signature next month.

He joined Juve for €44m a year ago, but the report says they will not register a capital loss if they sell him for €25m.

Juve FC Says

It is sad to see Kulusevski struggle in this campaign, especially because we know he is a talented boy.

However, there is no time to waste on players who cannot adapt to the demands and system of Allegri.

The returning gaffer might stay at the club for a long time, so the best thing to do is to sell players who don’t fit his system and replace them.