After seemingly getting a yes from Angel di Maria, Juventus has set its sights on the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma.

The attacker has been on their radar for a long time, but they have spent the last few weeks trying to add Di Maria to their squad.

It seemed they will sign one of them instead of both, but Sport Italia, as reported by Football Italia, claims Juve is now ready to add Zaniolo to their squad.

The report claims the Bianconeri will hold a meeting with AS Roma this week to discuss his transfer even further.

The Giallorossi are now actively preparing for life without the Italian attacker and the report claims they are targeting Domenico Berardi or Gonçalo Guedes as replacements.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A and it would be exciting to watch him in our lineup.

Playing him in a front-three alongside a combination of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Di Maria would give Juve some exciting options up front.

Hopefully, we can find an agreement with Roma when we meet this week and get the transfer sorted before this window closes.