Juventus to meet with Ramsey’s representatives soon to sort out his career

Aaron Ramsey is doing great things for the impressive Welsh national team at Euro 2020, but the midfielder may not get a chance to do that at Juventus next season.

Ramsey has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2019 when he joined them from Arsenal on a free transfer.

Injuries have dogged his time in Turin and the transfer hasn’t paid off considering that he is one of the top earners at Juve.

He will hope he can have better luck next season under the tutelage of the new manager Massimiliano Allegri.

However, he might not even get the chance to work under the returning head coach.

This is because Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says Juve is looking to sell him.

The report says he might be the first player that leaves the Bianconeri this summer.

Juve has reportedly scheduled a meeting with his representatives to discuss how to get him a new club.

The problem seems to be his high salary of around 7m euros per season.

The report says Crystal Palace and West Ham are both looking to sign him back in England, but it remains unclear if he would want to join those clubs.