Juventus to miss one player in the Italian Cup final through suspension

Mattia De Sciglio will miss Juventus’ Coppa Italia final through suspension after he was booked again in the semi-final return leg against Fiorentina.

The defender has been a key player in the Bianconeri run to the final of the competition, and he played some part in their 2-0 win against La Viola last night.

Before the game, he needed to avoid a caution if he was to be eligible to play in the final against Inter Milan, but he didn’t.

He was booked 2 minutes into added time in the first half, and he will now miss the final, according to Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio has been an important contributor to Juventus in this campaign and the defender deserved to play in that final.

However, we have other players that can win the trophy while he spends some time in the stands.

If the team wins the cup, he would be a part of the celebration and his contribution will also have helped our eventual success.

Depending on the formation that Max Allegri uses, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Luca Pellegrini and Juan Cuadrado can all play in positions we have used De Sciglio in this campaign.