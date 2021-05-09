Juventus to miss out on Aguero as he eyes reunion with Messi

Juventus is set to miss out on the signature of Sergio Aguero as he eyes a reunion with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The Argentinean will be a free agent in the next transfer window after Manchester City decided against giving him a new deal.

He is now set to find a new team and Juve has been hoping to lure him to Turin in the summer.

The Bianconeri have just Alvaro Morata as a striker in their team and he is only at the club on loan.

He is expected to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer unless Juventus renew his loan move.

The Bianconeri will want to go for the cheaper alternative as they struggle with their finances.

If it will cost them less to give Aguero a contract on a free transfer, they might take that route.

However, Sky Sports via Il Bianconero reveals that Barcelona is leading the race for his signature.

Playing with Messi seems to excite Aguero and he looks set to choose a move to Nou Camp over a transfer to Turin.

Barcelona is also struggling financially and they refused to give a new deal to Luis Suarez in the summer.

They might have some reservations about Aguero considering his age and injury record and that might hand Juve the opportunity to land the Premier League legend.