Juventus to miss out on Euro 2020 winner as he edges closer to renew with Roma

Even prior to the start of the summer transfer market, news reports have been linking Juventus with a host of transfer targets, particularly in the middle of the park.

Bryan Cristante emerged as one of the candidates on the back of a campaign filled with ups and downs in the Italian campaign.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Italian has eventually earned the trust of José Mourinho who now wants to keep him at Roma.

Therefore, the 27-year-old could soon put his signature on a new and improved contract that ties him to the Eternal City for the long-term. The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2024.

The source explains that the likes of Juventus, Milan and Sevilla have been keeping tabs on the situation. Hence, the Giallorossi will offer Cristante a pay rise on his current 1.8 million euros yearly salary.

The Euro 2020 winner is a Milan youth product who also had stints at Benfica, Palermo and Atalanta before making the switch to Roma in 2018. He primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, but can also serve as a center back.

Juve FC say

With a galore of names linked to the club, it becomes difficult to take every rumor too seriously. Thus, we don’t even know if Cristiante had truly ever been a concrete target for Juventus.

And truthfully, one might doubt the Roma star’s ability to actually lift the quality of the Bianconeri’s midfield. While he surely is a physically strong player who works hard for the cause, the Old Lady needs a more creative force in the middle of the pitch.