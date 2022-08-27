Despite signing Andrea Cambiaso last month, Juventus haven’t truly strengthened the left-back role. The newcomer immediately embarked on a loan stint at Bologna, and even Luca Pellegrini joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary basis, leaving Alex Sandro as the solitary natural option for the position.

While some believe that Federico Cherubini could still surprise Max Allegri with a late addition, it appears that the club will miss out on two transfer targets.

In recent days, Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon emerged as a potential target for the Bianconeri.

But according to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Atletico Madrid could beat the competition and bring back the former Real Madrid and Sevilla to La Liga.

Coincidentally, Reguilon would act as a direct replacement for another left-back who’s on the Old Lady’s shortlist. Of course we’re talking about Renan Lodi who’s apparently heading towards the exit door.

However, the Brazilian’s next destination is unlikely to be Turin. Instead, Calciomercato expects him to join Nottingham Forest on an initial loan deal for 5 million euros, with a permanent transfer set at 30 millions.

Juve FC say

At this point, Premier League clubs are evidently operating on a whole different level on the transfer market, leaving the rest of the world in their wake.

For instance, Nottingham have signed a plethora of new players following their long-awaited return to the top flight, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Strangely, Juventus appear unable to financially compete against a newly-promoted EPL side.