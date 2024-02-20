Juventus will be keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso in this evening’s Champions League clash.

The 28-year-old should feature for Diego Simeone’s side who will take on Inter at San Siro in the first leg of the Round of 16.

The Bianconeri have identified the Spaniard as one of the profiles capable of uplifting their defensive department next season.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus will take the opportunity to observe Hermoso this evening.

The Serie A giants are looking for a left-footed defender to replace the aging Alex Sandro who will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Moreover, Daniele Rugani could also head towards the door since the management has yet to renew his expiring deal.

As the source explains, Hermoso could fit the bill, and would also be able to join as a free agent.

The Spain international started his career at Real Madrid’s academy before making a name for himself at Espanyol.

This prompted a return to the Spanish capital in 2019, but this time through the gates of Atletico.

The versatile defender can play as a centre-back or a left-back in a four-man defense. Thus, he would be a perfect fit for the left centre-back role in a three-man backline.

This season, Hermoso has thus far made 31 appearances for the Colchoneros across all competitions, contributing with two goals and an assist.