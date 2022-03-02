Juventus to monitor Fiorentina defender during Coppa Italia clash

When the Juventus players enter the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Dusan Vlahovic.

The bomber committed a great sin in the eyes of the Fiorentina faithful by joining their most hated rivals last January.

Therefore, the Serbian can expect to be met in a true volatile atmosphere.

However, Vlahovic isn’t the first to make the switch from Florence to Turin. In fact, he might well not be the last either.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will take the opportunity to closely monitor another Viola star. The player in question is Nikola Milenkovic.

Reminiscently to Vlahovic, the 24-year-old is a Serbian who developed in Partizan before making the switch to the Tuscan side in 2017.

The defender has a contract until 2023, which could prompt Fiorentina to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him for free a year later.

This season, Milenkovic has been ever-present in Vincenzo Italiano’s first lineup, making 22 Serie A appearances and scoring one goal in the process.

Juve FC say

Last time Juventus and Fiorentina clashed heads, the center back received his marching orders following a second yellow card.

But despite that incident, he remains one of the most reputable up-and-coming defenders in Serie A.

With his contract expiring in 2023, the Bianconeri might be able to poach him for a relatively low fee.