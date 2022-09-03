Despite the heated rivalry between the two clubs, Fiorentina and Juventus occasionally end up doing business on the transfer market. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are only the recent two examples.

This summer, Nikola Milenkovic was a recurring name on the Old Lady’s shortlist. However, the Serbian ended up signing a long-term contract with the Viola, putting an abrupt end to all transfer speculations.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have turned their attention elsewhere, but not exactly too far.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will seize the opportunity to monitor yet another Fiorentina defender. This time, the transfer target will be Igor Julio.

The 24-year-old has a contract with the Viola until 2024. He joined the Tuscans in 2020 following a campaign with Spal. He also had a stint at RB Salzburg.

The source explains how the Brazilian defender managed to impress the Bianconeri directors last season during the direct clash between the two clubs. He managed to keep his former teammate Vlahovic at bay on the latter’s return to the Artemio Franchi.

Moreover, Juventus sorely need a left-footed centre back following the departure of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini. The report adds that Igor has landed on the Old Lady’s shortlist, alongside Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka and Arsenal’s Gabriel.