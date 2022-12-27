This Friday, Juventus will host Standard Liege at the Allianz Stadium for their last friendly of the winter break. Max Allegri will surely deploy a host of youngsters, however, the club’s scouts will apparently have their sights set on another starlet.

Late on Friday, Real Madrid will resume their campaign against Real Valladolid, and according to ilBianconero, Juventus will take the opportunity to monitor Ivan Fresneda.

As we all know by now, the Old Lady is searching the market for a new right-back who can rotate with Juan Cuadrado during the second part of the campaign. News reports have been linking the club with a host of candidates, including the Spanish teenager.

The 18-year-old spent some time in the youth academies of Real Madrid and Leganes before joining Valladolid in 2021. He has now become a regular member of the senior squad and has already made six LaLiga appearances this term.

However, the source believes that the fullback won’t come cheap, as his club has slapped a price tag of 30 million euros on his back. In the addition of the hefty price, the Bianconeri will face another hurdle: The ever-growing competition for Fresneda’s signature.

As one would imagine, Juventus wasn’t the only club that took heed to the player’s rise, as Milan, Inter, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all in the fray, according to the report.