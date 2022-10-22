rabiot
Juventus to offer a new deal to midfielder after the World Cup

October 22, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Adrien Rabiot was the star of the show as Juventus beat Empoli 4-0 in Serie A last night.

The Bianconeri avenged their home loss to the same opponent last season and built on their 1-0 win against Torino in the previous league game.

Juve has momentum ahead of their key Champions League game against Benfica in Lisbon next week.

One man who showed he is a top player against Empoli is Rabiot and the Frenchman is having a good season.

However, his current deal expires at the end and there have been speculations about him leaving the Allianz Stadium as a free agent.

Max Allegri loves the midfielder and would love to keep him, but money is an issue because he earns around 7m euros per season.

He would want an increase, while Juve would want a reduction when negotiating the terms.

However, a report on Calciomercato says they will still try to keep him and offer him a new deal after the World Cup.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in fine form this season and has added goals to his game when we didn’t expect that to happen.

The midfielder will remain a protagonist of this Juve team and we can trust him to stay in top form this term.

