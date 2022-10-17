Juventus continues to think about securing the future of Danilo as he proves to be a consistent performer.

The team has had a bad season, but Danilo has remained the one player they can trust.

The Brazilian plays different roles on the pitch and does his job very well every time, regardless of the position he is picked to play.

Juve considers him a valuable contributor and they now want to hand him a new deal to secure his services for a few more seasons.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are aware his current deal expires in 2024, one season would be left by the end of this campaign.

They are now working on a one-year extension which will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2025.

Danilo has settled at the home of the Bianconeri and he will be more than happy to accept an offer of an extension from the club.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been one of our consistent performers and keeping him in the group is the right thing to do.

The defender has so much experience which will help our younger players and the newcomers in the dressing room.

He is 31, but he has a good fitness record and plays like he is still in his 20s. This means handing him an extension is not a risk.