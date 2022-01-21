Juventus to offer more players reduced salaries to renew their current contracts

One reason Juventus and Paulo Dybala haven’t agreed on the terms of a new deal is because of the salary he is being offered.

After suffering from huge financial losses in the two last years because of covid, the Bianconeri want to put their financial house in order.

This includes putting a stop to outrageous wages, and Dybala will need to settle for less to remain at the club.

However, he is not the only player who has an expiring deal and would be offered a new one.

Il Bianconero reveals that Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Carlo Pinsoglio and Mattia Perin are all due to be offered new contracts.

Although they don’t earn as much as Dybala does, the report says Juve will effect a pay cut on their next contract offers to them.

It claims each would get a salary reduction of at least 15% in the next contract offer they receive.

Juve FC Says

Considering the financial mess we have been in as exposed by the events forced by the pandemic, we need to change our approach to contract offerings.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but that shouldn’t be an excuse to offer ridiculous salaries.

We should attract players who will play for us regardless of how much salary is being offered to them.

Hopefully, some of these squad members will understandably accept the contract proposal from the club.