Juventus to offer player in Aouar deal

Juventus could hold an edge in their bid to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon by offering a key player in exchange.

The Bianconeri hold a strong interest in the 21-year-old but face opposition from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Tuttosport report that Juve may be able to get a potential deal agreed by offering around €30m plus Blaise Matuidi, a player that Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas is keen on.

Speaking in February, Aulas told Tuttosport:

“I would like to see Aouar at Juventus in the future and I also hope that it will be his ambition. “Sooner or later, I will have to do a nice deal with my friend Agnelli. “I tried to get Matuidi last summer, without success. But I haven’t given up. We will talk about it in June. Matuidi would be perfect for us. He is a regular, tactical midfielder and a World Cup winner.”

The Bianconeri are looking to rebuild their midfield with Miralem Pjanic and Adrien Rabiot expected to leave, while Aouar and Arthur remain key targets for the Old Lady.