Juventus to offer players in exchange for Lacazette

Juventus are prepared to offer Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa or Cristian Romero in player-plus-cash deal for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Bianconeri are reportedly poised to move on both Sami Khedira and Higuain in the coming weeks, meaning they will need a new number nine for the upcoming season.

According to The Athletic, Juventus are hoping to offer cash plus one of Pipita, Costa or Romero to try and secure the French striker who has two years left on his Gunners deal.

Turin based La Stampa also report on similar lines, suggesting Costa or Romero are the more likely to head to London with Juventus having already probed Lacazette and Arsenal about a possible move.