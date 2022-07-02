Juventus has long been linked with a transfer for AS Roma man Nicolo Zaniolo, and they could be close to tabling an offer for his signature.

The Europa Conference League winner is one of Italy’s most technically gifted players, and Juve wants him in their squad.

Ideally, Roma should want to keep him, and there have been talks that the Giallorossi will offer him a new contract.

But a new report on his future suggests that they would be happy to cash in on him.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that they are prepared to listen to offers and have suspended talks with his entourage.

Juve is now looking to take advantage of this, and the Bianconeri will offer Roma 10m euros to take him on loan with an obligation to buy for 50m euros, payable in two seasons.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the most coveted players in Serie A now and we must be prepared to offer Roma a lot of money for his signature.

Angel di Maria is a short-term fix to the departure of Paulo Dybala, but Zaniolo could become the Argentinian’s long-term replacement.

Signing him now will help him learn from Di Maria before the former PSG man leaves.