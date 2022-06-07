At the beginning of the season, Andrea Cambiaso became one of the most-talked about young players in Serie A following a string of impressive performances.

The left wingback shone in a Genoa side that was in all sorts of trouble, culminating in a heartbreaking relegation to Serie B.

The 22-year-old was one of the few bright spots in the Grifone’s ill-fated campaign, but an injury deprived the Ligurians from his services for the majority of the second half of the season.

Nevertheless, the Italian had already left his mark with one goal and four assists, attracting the interest of Calcio’s big boys.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via JuventusNews24, Juventus have scheduled a meeting with Cambiaso’s agent on Friday in order to test the waters ahead of a potential summer transfer.

However, the journalist warns that the Bianconeri aren’t alone in the race for the young man’s signature, as Inter will also sit on the table with the player’s representatives on Wednesday.

Juve FC say

Even though Cambiaso is surely a talented player, one would wonder if it would make sense for Juventus to pursue his signature. After all, we’re talking about a player who only played regular Serie A football for a half-campaign.

At this point, we simply don’t know if the 22-year-old would be an improvement on someone like Luca Pellegrini.

Adding a new left-back is a necessity for Juventus amidst Alex Sandro’s recent struggles, but perhaps a more established profile would fare better in Max Allegri’s plans.