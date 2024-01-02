Juventus are reportedly exploring the market for a new shirt sponsor who can replace Jeep starting next season.

The famous American automobile company has been the club’s main jersey sponsor since the 2012/13 campaign.

This long-term partnership has been forged by the club’s owners EXOR (the Dutch holding company owned by the Agnelli family).

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are now looking to replace Jeep by striking a more profitable deal with a new company.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the contact between the two parties will expire at the end of the season.

Barring any sensational late twists, the source doesn’t expect them to renew their collaboration any further.

Instead, Juventus Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo is reportedly searching the market for new opportunities.

The partnership with Jeep provides the Italian giants with a yearly sum of 45 million euros. However, Juventus are now trying to find themselves a new sponsorship deal that yields at least 50 million.

As the source tells it, Calvo has held several meetings with companies from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region but hasn’t been able to close the operation.

The Juventus official also negotiated with American companies in the telecommunication sector, but also to no avail.