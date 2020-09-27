Juventus to pile more misery on Roma in Sunday’s clash

Juventus make the trip to the Stadio Olimpico this evening to take on Roma, and will be confident of seeking out a win.

The hosts come into the match following a 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona last weekend, although the official result now states as a 3-0 loss.

The club were punished for registering Amadou Diawara in the under-22 section of their team, despite the midfielder turning 23 in July, but they are expected to mount an appeal.

Roma have been stripped of the point they won in their Serie A opener against Hellas Verona, with the result changed to a 3-0 defeat 😳 They mistakenly registered 23-year-old Amadou Diawara in the under-22 section of their squad, meaning he was ineligible to play in the match 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/y0uhWYhQzp — Goal (@goal) September 22, 2020

With zero points on the board, the last challenge you would want to come up against is the Old Lady, and we will not be going easy on Roma.

We make the trip on the back of a 3-0 win over Sampdoria, although we did lose in our last match against Rome at the end of last season, although we had already wrapped up the league title and rotated players ahead of the Champions League.

This will be new manager Andrea Pirlo’s first real test since taking over the team this summer, when replacing Maurizio Sarri as head coach, and a win here will put pressure on other rivals in Serie A who may have been hoping that the change up top was a risky one.

Our rivals were not at their best last week, and while their players will be fired up for the challenge, I don’t expect them to have enough to stop us.

I’m predicting a 3-1 win in Rome, and am expecting another big performance from Dejan Kulusevski who could well find himself on the scoresheet once again.

What are your predictions for the big game? Should I not discount our rivals after just one match?

Patrick