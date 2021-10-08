Juventus to play a behind-closed-doors friendly tomorrow

Juventus will face Alessandria in a friendly game at their Turin training ground tomorrow.

The Bianconeri players who are not with their national team for the current international break have been preparing for their remaining games of the season.

Most of those who have remained at the club are players who have hardly been involved in their games this season.

Every successful team, however, needs all the members of their squad to be in great shape.

The Bianconeri have returned to form in their last few matches and they will want to maintain that after the international break.

Calciomercato says the match will be played at 11:00 tomorrow and it would be behind closed doors.

They will give some invitees permission to attend the game and media outlets would also attend the game strictly by invitation.

Juve will hope the remaining players are in shape to replace any of their top star who returns from the international break with an injury.

Paulo Dybala has returned to training, but the report didn’t indicate if he would be involved in the game or not.

Alvaro Morata is another player who has been injured for Juve and it also remains unclear if he would be fit enough to get some minutes in the match.