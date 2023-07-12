Juventus To Play Big Role At Women’s World Cup Down Under

With no less than 11 stars set to feature at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Juventus players look set to play a big role in deciding the potential destination of the trophy.

The Juventus players have already travelled to host nations Australia and New Zealand ahead of the major tournament, for what looks set to be the most-viewed World Cup in women’s football history.

Italy Well Represented With Bianconere Stars

Unsurprisingly the majority of the Juventus players heading Down Under will be representing an Italy side that are outsiders for the trophy this summer. Italy are 5/1 in the Women’s World Cup betting to reach the quarter-finals of the competition. Beyond that, the Azzurri are 33/1 in the football betting odds to reach the final, which will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20th August. Italy find themselves in a tough pool for the World Cup, as they prepare to face Argentina, South Africa and Sweden in Group G. Juve’s Italian stars will be based in New Zealand for the group stages and will be hoping to reach the knockout stages that could see them make the flight over to Australia.

Star forward Cristiana Girelli will be hoping to have a big impact at the tournament as a veteran of the Italian national side. The Juve striker made her debut for her country back in 2013 and has gone on to make over 100 international appearances. Scoring over 50 goals in that time, Juve’s Girelli has shown she is more than capable at this level. If the 33-year-old can find some goalscoring form in New Zealand then it could go a long way to helping Italy cause a few upsets in the competition.

Other Juve Stars Have a Chance For Glory

There are four other Juventus players heading out to the World Cup, including experienced Sweden defender Linda Sembrant. The Swedes are rated as serious contenders going into the tournament following their exploits at the European Championships in England last year. The Swedes battled their way to the semi-finals of the competition and made a strong start against the hosts in the last-four showdown. However, Sweden ended up on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline, as England went on to beat Germany in the final at Wembley. Sembrant and the rest of the Sweden squad will have learned from their experience at Euro 2022 and should be in the mix for the World Cup trophy.

Juve keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin will also be hoping to achieve something special with France this summer. Again, the French are considered title contenders and Peyraud-Magnin will be hoping to have an impact. As will Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn, who has impressed at Juve since making the switch from Bayern Munich.

It looks set to be another intriguing Women’s World Cup and Juventus will be hoping at least one of their players can bring a winner’s medal back to Torino this summer.