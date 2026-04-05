The three big boys of Italian football, Juventus, Inter, and Milan, are all heading to Australia this summer.

The two football national federations tried to organise a clash between Milan and Como in February, which would have been the first ever Serie A fixture to be played abroad. However, this plan collapsed when the Asian Football Confederation refused to sanction the game on its territory.

Nevertheless, four Italian clubs will be in action in Australia in August, although the stakes won’t be as high this time.

Four Italian clubs heading to Australia in August

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus, Inter, Milan, and Palermo will take part in three friendlies on Australian soil.

The newspaper reveals the dates and locations of the fixtures that should become official in the coming days.

The first contest will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on August 5. This will be a Derby della Madonnina fixture between Inter and Milan. The neighbours’ meeting should attract large numbers, especially among the large Italian community in Australia.

Juventus will play Inter & Palermo in Australia

On August 8, it will be Juve’s turn to entertain their fans across the oceans. The Bianconeri will play against Inter in an overseas edition of the Derby d’Italia. The game will also be played in Perth.

Afterwards, the two Milanese giants are expected to resume their pre-season preparations elsewhere, whereas Juventus will linger in the Land Down Under for a few more days.

The Turin-based club will meet Palermo, who also have a large fanbase among Australians with Sicilian origins. This match will be played on August 11, but the source doesn’t mention whether it will be played in Perth or another Australian city.