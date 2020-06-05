Juventus to play practice match

Juventus will reportedly play a practice match later today against the U23 team in a bid to prepare for the return of competitive football.

La Stampa and Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Juve will play a match against the Juve ‘B’ team at the Allianz Stadium this evening, although the event is unlikely to be televised.

According to the newspapers, the club are looking to play later in the evening to help simulate the conditions they may encounter when Serie A resumes with a number of evening kick-off’s.

Maurizio Sarri is also expected to experiment with a trident of Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala, given Gonzalo Higuain’s injury yesterday.

The Juve coach is also expected to alternate players as he prepares for a congested fixture list that will see games feature every few days.