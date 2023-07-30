Juventus are ready to strike another coup for the future as the arrival of Javier Gil is now imminent.

The teenager was born in 2006 so we shall see whether he’ll join the U17 or U19 squad. We’ll find out in the coming days, once his arrival becomes official.

According to ilBianconero, Javier Gil is yet another left-footed defender blessed with a strong physique.

So while the senior squad has been in dire need of a centre-back who can play with his left foot, it seems that the management is working to plug this gap.

Dean Huijsen is another teenage sensation making his way through the club’s ranks. The Dutchman is also a left-footed defender and the same goes to Valencia’s Facundo Gonzalez who should also sign for the Bianconeri shortly.

As for Gil, he currently plays for Deportivo Alaves, but we can expect him to land in Turin soon enough.

Aside from his physical attributes, the source describes him as a ball-playing defender. The teenager isn’t afraid to take some risks with his passing. He also likes to pick up attacking players with long balls.

So let’s hope that the 17-year-old proves to be another winning bet for the Bianconeri.