Charlie Patino was described as better than Jack Wilshere as he came through at the Arsenal academy, but he might continue his career on the books of Juventus.

The midfielder has not exactly lived up to the hype of being one of the best players the Gunners have had, but he is still just 20 and has most of his career ahead of him.

He has spent the last two terms on loan away from Arsenal, where he is getting enough game time, and Juventus is now looking to sign him.

The Bianconeri have followed him for several months and are being encouraged by reports that he will not extend his contract at Arsenal beyond this term.

Juve has eyed several youngsters, and most of the players they have signed recently are under 25, making Patino an ideal target.

Football Italia claims the Bianconeri are now looking to ensure they land him at the end of this season.

They will speak with Arsenal and do not expect to have issues sealing the deal because the Premier League team is already preparing for him to leave them.

Patino is one of the finest midfield talents Arsenal has groomed, and he just needs a run of games to show his true potential.

We might have to loan him out again, but we need to have him on our books at the end of the campaign.