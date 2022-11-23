Juventus to promote Cherubini – Two candidates emerge for sporting director role

When Juventus decided to part ways with Fabio Paratici in 2021, the hierarchy named Federico Cherubini as new sporting director.

While the fans’ verdict remains split when it comes to his work thus far, the board seems to be satisfied with the 51-year-old’s accomplishments.

According to Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Juventus are ready to offer Cherubini another promotion, naming him as the new general director.

The Italian has been at the club’s service for a long time. He started as academy manager, before becoming sports coordinator in 2018 when Paratici became the head of the sporting department.

The source adds that the Bianconeri will simultaneously hire a new sporting director to fill the vacant position, and they will also opt for an internal solution.

The first candidate for the role is Giovanni Manna who is currently the director of Juventus Next Gen (previously known as Juventus U23). The other option is Matteo Tognozzi, the youth scouting director, who essentially acts as Cherubini’s right-hand man.

Juve FC say

It looks as if Juventus are trying to recreate the old partnership between Giuseppe Marotta and his pupil-turned-foe Fabio Paratici.

While the old duo worked to perfection for several years, it all ended on a sour note.

So let’s hope that Cherubini and his next collaborator (whoever it may be) remain on the same page for the Old Lady’s sake.