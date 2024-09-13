Juventus has been impressed with Federico Gatti, who has maintained his place in the team under Thiago Motta.

Gatti has emerged as one of the standout defenders in Juve’s squad, and Max Allegri enjoyed working with him.

However, with Allegri’s departure, Gatti’s future seemed uncertain, especially as the club pursued several defensive targets. It appeared he might not play a significant role under Motta.

Despite these concerns, the new manager started Gatti in his first game, even handing him the captain’s armband.

The Bianconeri have been pleased with his performances so far and hope he can continue this strong run.

As Gatti excels, he has attracted interest from other clubs, with a report from Tuttomercatoweb stating that Premier League sides are eyeing him.

Newcastle United and Everton, both previously interested in the defender, remain keen on signing him.

Juventus is now looking to extend Gatti’s contract, according to the report. Although his current deal runs until 2028, Juve plans to add an extra year and offer him a salary increase.

Juve FC Says

Gatti is worth a new deal, having worked hard to remain in our plans under Thiago Motta.