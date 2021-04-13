ronaldo
Club News

Juventus to punish U-13 player following Ronaldo’s jersey-throwing debacle

April 13, 2021 - 8:00 pm

As it is known by now, Cristiano Ronaldo was the center of a controversial episode, as he appeared to throw his Juventus jersey on the ground following the 3-1 victory over Genoa last Sunday.

Some expected the club to hand him some sort of a retribution, but instead, an Under-13 youngster will be the one to receive the punishment.

Admittingly, this does sound like a case of a medieval “whipping boy” at first, but there’s actually a legal explanation behind it.

According to la Repubblica (via Calciomercato), the young ball-boy broke the Old Lady’s strict rules by asking the Portuguese legend for his jersey.

The source says that the internal regulations inside the club prohibit all ball-boys from approaching the players in order to get themselves some souvenirs.

Whilst the report doesn’t mention what type of punishment the teenager is expected to receive, we know for sure that he’d be willing to do it all over again.

Ronaldo is considered to be the greatest player of his generation alongside Barcelona’s Leo Messi, and therefore, receiving a punishment in exchange of an eternal souvenir from the five time Ballon d’Or winner seems like a tempting exchange on any day of the week.

So well done, you lucky young man!

Avatar

You Might Also Like

juventus v genoa

Opinion: Three lessons we learned from Juve’s win over Genoa last Sunday

April 13, 2021
rovella

Juve’s next midfielder named among the weekend’s flops

April 13, 2021

Video – Gaetano Scirea is the unlikely author for the goal of the day

April 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.