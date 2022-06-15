When Leandro Paredes joined Paris Saint Germain in 2019, the French side had high hopes for their new acquisition.

However, the Argentine struggled to cement himself a starting berth, even following the arrival of his compatriot Mauricio Pocchettino.

At this point, the 27-year-old would do well to leave the French capital and find himself a new destination.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are once again aiming to sign Paredes, as Max Allegri is an avid supporter of the midfielder.

With the player’s contract expiring in 2023, he will reportedly be available for a relatively low fee. The Bianconeri could complete his signing for a figure lower than 20 million euros.

However, the main hurdle remains the player’s wages. The former Empoli and Roma man currently earns around 7 million euros, while Juventus are now working on lowering their wage bill.

Juve FC say

While Paul Pogba appears to be heading towards Turin in the coming days, it wouldn’t hurt to sign a deep-lying playmaker who can link-up with the Frenchman and take the burden off the shoulders of Manuel Locatelli (who might fit better as a box-to-box midfielder).

But whether Paredes is the right profile or not remains a topic of debate. In any case, unless the Argentine is willing to accept a significant wage cut, he won’t have a place at Juventus after all.