Juventus to push through contract talks after getting deducted points back

Juventus is set to accelerate their efforts to keep some of their key players now that they have their deducted points back.

The Bianconeri have just won their appeal to get their deducted 15 league points reversed as the club attempts to end this season inside the top four again.

More troubles seem to be coming, but for now, Max Allegri’s men are looking good for a place in the next Champions League.

Because of that, they can keep some of their top players and a report on Il Bianconero reveals they will now begin talks to extend the contract of Adrien Rabiot and Angel di Maria.

Both players would be free agents in the summer and have been important to the Black and Whites this term.

Juve believes they will continue to contribute to the success of their team beyond this term and wants them to stay.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria and Rabiot are two of our most important players and we need to keep them with us after this season.

They are experienced individuals who will play a pivotal role in our success and keeping them in the group will benefit us greatly.