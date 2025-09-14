Following his standout performance in the Derby d’Italia, Juventus are now prioritising the completion of a new contract for Kenan Yildiz. The Turkiye international has quickly established himself as one of the most influential figures in the squad and is increasingly regarded as the symbol of the club’s new era.

Over recent years, several players have worn the famous number 10 shirt at Juventus, yet there is a growing conviction that Yildiz is capable of building a legacy that will surpass many of his predecessors. At only 20 years of age, he already demonstrates the maturity and composure of a seasoned professional. His ability to change games at decisive moments has made him a genuine match-winner and an indispensable asset to the team.

Yildiz’s Rise Under Tudor

Since the arrival of Igor Tudor as manager, Yildiz has elevated his performances further, consistently producing displays that underline his quality and importance to the Bianconeri. His development underlines not only his technical skill but also his adaptability and mental strength, which have allowed him to thrive under pressure.

Recognising his rapid progression, Juventus are determined to secure his long-term future. The club wishes to eliminate any uncertainty surrounding his position and ensure he remains central to their project. Yildiz’s impact on and off the pitch has made him a player Juventus cannot afford to lose, and rewarding him accordingly has become a top priority.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Contract Talks Advancing

According to Calciomercato, discussions between Yildiz and Juventus are advancing positively, with both parties now closer than ever to reaching a final agreement. The new contract is expected to see the winger earn approximately 5 million euros net per season, reflecting his status as a cornerstone of the squad.

The club’s proactive stance highlights its belief in Yildiz’s potential to shape the future of Juventus. While negotiations are still ongoing, the momentum suggests that a deal could be finalised soon. For supporters and management alike, securing his signature would not only represent an important step in maintaining stability but also send a strong message about the club’s ambitions.

Yildiz has earned this recognition through consistent excellence, and Juventus appear committed to ensuring his talents are rewarded with the security of a long-term deal.