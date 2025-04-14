Juventus are set to earn €5 million from Sassuolo who have secured a spot in Serie A next season following their 3-1 win over Modena.

The Neroverdi were a mainstay in Italy’s top-flight over the past decade, but endured a horrific 2023/24 campaign that culminated in a shocking relegation to Serie B.

Nevertheless, the Emilians managed to maintain a host of key players amongst their ranks, including the likes of Josh Doig, Armand Lauriente, and last but not least, Domenico Berardi who is undoubtedly the most iconic figure in the club’s history.

As a result, Sassuolo have mathematically sealed their promotion to Serie A with five matches to spare, as they currently lead the Serie B table with 75 points. They managed to open a 16-point gap with 3rd-placed Spezia, thus confirming a Top 2 finish.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Sassuolo’s promotion has triggered their obligation to buy Tarik Muharemovic at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is a Bosnian defender who joined Juventus in the summer of 2021 and established himself as one of the most exciting youngsters at Vinovo during his time with the club’s Primavera squad and then the Next Gen.

The Neroverdi signed the centre-back on loan last summer as they sought defensive reinforcement.

The young defender cemented himself as a regular starter in Fabio Grosso’s squad, contributing with two goals and an assist in 25 appearances between Serie B and the Coppa Italia.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Muharemovic is now destined to remain at Sassuolo who must pay a fixed transfer fee of 2.5 million euros in addition to bonuses that could raise the sum up to circa 5 million.

Moreover, Juventus have a 50% sell-on fee in their agreement with Sassuolo. Hence, if the Bosnian were to attract the interest of a top suitor, the Bianconeri would also receive an additional fee.