Juventus would collect a decent fee if Genoa defender Radu Dragusin were to complete his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur or any other club for that matter.

The 21-year-old spent several years with the Bianconeri’s youth ranks. But after spending a campaign on loan between Sampdoria and Salernitana, they decided to sell him to Genoa in 2022.

The young defender rose to prominence at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. He helped the Grifone secure promotion last season and has now cemented himself as one of the finest young centre-backs in Serie A.

The Romanian’s form has sparked interest from the likes of Spurs, Napoli and Atalanta.

The North Londoners are reportedly keen on his services, but the Partenopei are trying to hijack the operation.

Due to the player’s rapid growth, Juventus may have regretted letting him slip through their fingers. However, his transfer could also bear a decent fee as a consolation prize.

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Juventus will collect a 20% sell-on fee from the player’s transfer.

At the moment, Genoa are reportedly requesting circa 30 million euros to part ways with the young man in the middle of the season.

In this case, the Bianconeri would earn 6 million euros from the operation.

Juve FC say

Juventus certainly dropped the ball too early on Dragusin following a disappointing 2021/22 out on loan.

However, this sell-on fee would be timely, as it can help the management in its attempts to strike a deal for another young defender in the shape of Tiago Djalo.