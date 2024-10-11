Juventus is currently facing an injury crisis, with players like Teun Koopmeiners, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Gleison Bremer all sidelined. This is a significant blow, especially so early in the season, for manager Thiago Motta, who will be eager to ensure his team maintains form despite these absences.

However, after the international break, Juventus is set to welcome back a key player who has been recovering from injury. Their next opponent is the in-form Lazio, and Juve will need to put in a strong performance to secure a win against the Rome-based club.

In a boost for the Bianconeri, a report from Tuttojuve claims that Timothy Weah will be available for the game. Weah, who has been out for weeks due to an ankle injury, has been given ample time to recover and is expected to be fit for the match.

Juventus has been cautious not to rush players back from injury, and with Weah now fully recovered, he is likely to feature in the lineup as the team steps up preparations for the crucial clash.

Juve FC Says

Weah has been a key player for us in the last few weeks, and it is great that he will be back in the team after this break.