Juventus has been pushed out of the race for Riccardo Calafiori, with Arsenal now favourites to sign the defender.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful of adding him to their squad from Bologna this summer, but after he dazzled at Euro 2024, more clubs became serious about signing him.

He is set to move abroad, which is also Bologna’s preference, with Arsenal expected to add him to their squad in the coming weeks.

The Old Lady is looking for another defender to sign, but in the meantime, they are set to use their Calafiori funds to sign another top talent.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri are set to go all out to complete the transfer of Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman has been their main midfield target, and they were offering around 40 million euros to sign him.

Atalanta does not think that fee is good enough and is waiting for foreign proposals, but Juve is now prepared to offer more to complete the deal as soon as possible.

They will use some of the funds they had budgeted for Calafiori to sign the Dutch midfielder.

Juve FC Says

If we do not act fast, we could miss out on Koopmeiners, too, so we will do the right thing by channelling some of the money from the Calafiori budget to sign him.